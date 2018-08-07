Leverkusen loan Thelin from Anderlecht

Bundesliga side Bayer 04 Leverkusen have added Sweden international Isaac Kiese Thelin to their squad on a loan deal from Belgian giants Anderlecht.

The 26-year-old striker joins Leverkusen on a one-year loan, although they have an option to make the deal permanent in the future.

Thelin joined Anderlecht from French club Bordeaux in August 2017 and was immediately loaned out to Waasland-Beveren, where he impressed with 16 goals in 27 Jupiler Pro League appearances.

“He has developed excellently in the Belgian league,” Leverkusen head coach Heiko Herrlich told the media.

“Isaac is an additional option for our offensive play. It will make us even more variable in attack.”

Thelin has made 24 international appearances for Sweden, scoring two goals. He also featured in four of his country’s 2018 World Cup games in Russia.