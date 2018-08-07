Rummenigge: Bayern still have too many midfielders

Even after offloading Arturo Vidal to Barcelona, FC Bayern Munchen chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has admitted there are still too many midfielders at the club.

With the transfer window still in full swing, Rummenigge said that if some of them want to leave the Allianz Arena, he would consider offers.

Speaking on 100% Bundesliga, he said: “It’s normal that there are a lot of rumours coming in during the transfer season and it is well known that we have nine midfielders and a maximum of three to four positions.

“That’s a lot – actually too much. Both we and the coach are of the opinion that if one player or the other wants to leave, we will deal with it seriously.”

Bayern are heading into a new era under head coach Niko Kovac, who has replaced Jupp Heynckes.

Star striker Robert Lewandowski has been linked with an exit, but Rummenigge has insisted that Kovac will have him at his disposal.

“Lewandowski has world-class quality and has averaged 30 goals in recent years,” he said.

“I’m convinced that he will soon surpass 30 goals. I trust him. You have to deal with pressure at Bayern – that’s our daily routine.

“It’s a bit of a new journey for us, but I think Niko (Kovac) has an exciting, good career behind him. The most important thing is he has our complete confidence and approaches the job with zeal.”