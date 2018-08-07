Ribery: Vidal is a big loss, I hope Boateng stays

FC Bayern Munchen winger Franck Ribery has lamented Arturo Vidal’s exit and also stated that he hopes Jerome Boateng will stay at the Bundesliga champions.

Vidal has left Die Roten after spending the last three years at the club, helping them to three consecutive Bundesliga titles, and Ribery believes it’s a big blow for Bayern.

“This is a difficult situation for us, Arturo was a really great player and also a good person, he has always been positive, has brought a lot of fun, it is a pity. We have to wish him and his family good luck,” said Ribery, according to ESPN FC.

Meanwhile, there is also doubt surrounding the future of Bayern centre-back Jerome Boateng. The Germany international has been linked with moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, but Ribery hopes he will stay.

He continued: “I hope he stays with us because he is very important with his presence, and for me, he is one of the best centre-backs in the world.

The France international also spoke about new Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac, adding: “He brings discipline to the team, loves his job and has a lot of energy, he’s a motivator.

“It works well with him because he knows when we have to work very hard on the pitch and when we need to be free.”