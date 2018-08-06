Bailey: I have a few clubs chasing me

Bayer 04 Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey has confirmed there is definite interest in his services from a few clubs, but he remains focused on his job.

The 20-year-old Jamaican has reportedly attracted the interest of Chelsea and Roma, but insists the speculation won’t distract him from his work, as he aims to continue his development.

Despite his age, Bailey is already well-traveled having spent time in Austria, Slovakia and Belgium before moving to Germany.

Had a great training camp in Austria, feeling great regardless of my torn ligament in my shoulder, I’m still working hard to come back stronger… 💪🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/EODBwjyPU6 — Leon Bailey ✞ (@leonbailey) August 6, 2018

“There’s concrete interest,” he told Kicker. “What I can say is that my full focus is on developing myself as a young player, and that’s what I’ll focus on.

“If a club wants me, my management and Bayer 04 will take care of it.”

Bailey signed for Leverkusen from Genk in January 2017 and impressed in the Bundesliga last season with nine goals and six assists in 30 appearances.