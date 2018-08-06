Kovac: Boateng’s future still undecided

FC Bayern München manager Niko Kovac says there is nothing new to report regarding defender Jerome Boateng’s future, with Manchester United reportedly interested.

The 29-year-old has been at the Allianz Arena for seven years and has won six consecutive Bundesliga titles. Boateng has stated that he is considering taking on a new challenge this season and has already been linked with moves to Paris Saint-Germain and now United as well.

However, when Kovac was asked about Boateng’s future, he stated that there are no new developments and that he is happy to have the Germany international at the club.

“Regarding Jerome, there’s nothing new,” Kovac told reporters after Bayern’s 1-0 win over United in a friendly on Sunday.

“Jerome has played a really good match today when he came in.

“I am happy about him being with us again. Not only him but also the others.”