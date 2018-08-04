Reus named new Dortmund captain

Marco Reus has been named Borussia Dortmund’s new captain after Marcel Schmelzer decided to step down from the role.

Reus has led out the Dortmund side during pre-season after wearing the armband on five occasions during the second half of last season.

Defender Schmelzer announced in May that he wanted to pass the armband on to someone else and new boss Lucien Favre has now confirmed that Reus will lead his hometown club on a permanent basis.

🚨 It's official 🚨 Marco Reus is the new Borussia Dortmund captain 💪 pic.twitter.com/dlOezoeqxp — Borussia Dortmund 🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@BlackYellow) August 3, 2018

“The coach told me today that I will be the new captain. That is a huge honor and makes me very proud,” said Reus.

Reus returned from a long-term absence through knee ligament damage in the second half of last season and forced his way into the Germany World Cup squad as a result.

Favre said: “He is a role model. He has a lot of experience and has been at the club a long time. It is the logical choice.”