Bayern rule out Martial switch

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has ruled out a move for unsettled Manchester United winger Anthony Martial.

There are major question marks over Martial’s future at Old Trafford after speculation that the French international wants to leave the club and boss Jose Mourinho’s criticism that the 22-year-old did not return to training quickly enough following the birth of his second child.

There have been reports that Bayern could be in the market for a swap deal involving Martial and centre-half Jerome Boateng.

However, Rummenigge insists Bayern already have sufficient depth in the final third and don’t need to add Martial to their ranks.

“We have four outside forwards – [Franck] Ribéry, [Arjen] Robben, [Kingsley] Coman and [Serge] Gnabry. And [Alphonso] Davies also comes. You must not overdo it. That’s what some clubs do, but it’s a problem for the coach,” he told Bild.

Boateng spent a season in the Premier League with United’s neighbours Manchester City and Mourinho is rumoured to be in the market for a centre-half, amidst links with Barcelona’s Yerry Mina.