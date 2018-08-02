Goretzka: Bayern move was the right call

FC Bayern München midfielder Leon Goretzka believes he made the right decision to sign for the Bundesliga champions instead of Barcelona.
The 23-year-old’s talents drew the attention of a number of top European clubs, with Barca among those interested in acquiring his signature, but in the end he joined Die Roten.
“That was an honour, of course,” Goretzka told reporters when asked about the Blaugrana’s interest in him.
“I had several options and took a lot of time for my decision and believe that I have made the best choice with Bayern.
“I see myself as a number eight, but I’m flexible. I’m ready to play in different positions.
“I have a very positive impression of [head coach Niko] Kovac. Everything else will come over the next few days.”
The Germany international signed for Bayern as a free agent last month after his deal at FC Schalke 04 expired, having agreed a pre-contract with the Bavarian giants in January.