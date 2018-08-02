Werner no longer considering Leipzig exit

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner has revealed that he is no longer looking for a transfer and is fully committed to the Bundesliga club.

CLICK HERE for more on the Bundesliga

The Germany international, who was linked with FC Bayern Munchen, Liverpool and Manchester United, admits he considered heading for the exit but has now changed his mind.

“At the end of last season, I briefly thought: ‘What does the future hold?’ But I’ve completely shut off these thoughts,” he told Kicker.

“I’m fully focused on playing football, and I’m striving to have the greatest possible success with RB and hopefully return to the Champions League.”

The 22-year-old also stated that one of the main reasons he decided to stay is due to the appointment of Julian Nagelsmann as new Leipzig head coach for the 2019/20 season.

“Julian Nagelsmann is one of the best coaches in Germany. To get such a coach is also a statement to the league,” he added.

“Many others wanted him too. For me, that has played an important role in my considerations. It would be appealing to work with him for a few more years.”