Howedes joins Lokomotiv from Schalke

Benedikt Howedes has ended his long association with FC Schalke 04 by signing for Russian Premier League champions Lokomotiv Moscow.

The 30-year-old German international defender joined the Bundesliga side in 2007 and went on to make well over 200 appearances, captaining the club and winning the DFB-Pokal and DFL-Supercup in 2011.

A World Cup winner, in 2014, Howedes spent last season on loan with Juventus in Serie A where he claimed the 2017/18 Serie A title alongside a Coppa Italia trophy.

There is nothing like lifting a trophy 🏆 So proud. CAMPIONI!!! pic.twitter.com/6jVOs41GC4 — Benedikt Höwedes (@BeneHoewedes) May 19, 2018

A statement from Schalke read: “He has left lasting footprints in the history of FC Schalke 04, and now he is starting a new chapter in his career.

“The centre back has signed a four-year deal with the current Russian champions until 2022.

“In Jefferson Farfan and sporting director Erik Stoffelshaus, he’ll unite with two other former Royal Blue representatives.”

Sporting director Christian Heidel added: “We wish him only the absolute best for this new sporting chapter in his career at Lokomotiv Moscow, who performed terrifically last season.”