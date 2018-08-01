Rummenigge dismisses Pavard talk

FC Bayern München chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has ruled out a move for 2018 World cup winner Benjamin Pavard should they decide to sell Jerome Boateng.

Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with a swoop for Boateng, who suggested in May that he wanted to play abroad again after seven years at the Allianz Arena.

Pavard himself recently expressed a desire to leave Stuttgart for a bigger club, leading to speculation that the Bundesliga champions could acquire his services during the current transfer window.

Fier, honoré, et toujours un peu de mal à y croire. Merci à tous pour vos messages 🙏🏻☄ #FiersdetreBleus 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/3QRMAJwaEV — Benjamin Pavard 21 (@BenPavard28) July 25, 2018

The France international received another feather in his cap last week when his stunning volley against Argentina in the round of 16 was voted Goal of the Tournament.

But when asked if Bayern intended to sign the 22-year-old defender as a replacement for Boateng, Rummenigge told Sport Bild: “No.

“We have [Mats] Hummels, we have [Niklas] Sule, we have [Javi] Martinez who can play in central defence, [David] Alaba and two young players, Lukas Mai and Chris Richards. There is a lot of quality.”