Kovac: Lewandowski is going nowhere

FC Bayern München head coach Niko Kovac has made it clear that the Bundesliga champions have no intention of selling star striker Robert Lewandowski.

The Poland international has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid, and the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo has further fueled the speculation as the Spanish giants aim to fill the void left.

However, Kovac is adamant that the 29-year-old will stay at the Allianz Arena, where he still has three years left on his contract.

Fight! 👊 A post shared by Robert Lewandowski (@_rl9) on Jul 23, 2018 at 12:23am PDT

“There’s nothing new with Robert, it’s clear that he will not leave this club because we have a top striker and we certainly do not want to relinquish him or give him away,” Kovac told Sky Sport Germany.

“We want to achieve a lot with him. He is a great footballer, who has achieved a lot in the Bundesliga, scored many goals and now in the new season certainly will score many goals.

“It’s true that Robert toys with going elsewhere. Only [he has] one thing he likes, the other is what we like to do. Robert has a contract – I do not know how long – and he will certainly stay as long as possible here.”