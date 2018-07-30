Poulsen can’t wait to welcome Nagelsmann

RB Leipzig forward Yussuf Poulsen says he is looking forward to working with talented young German manager Julian Nagelsmann next season.

Nagelsmann will take over at Leipzig for the 2019/20 campaign and Denmark international Poulsen is already excited about the prospect of playing under the current TSG 1899 Hoffenheim boss.

🎙️ Yussi on his personal goals: "I want to keep playing and keep improving, both as a footballer and an individual. That's my aim."#DieRotenBullen #YP9 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/QVuSinZbYt — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) July 29, 2018

“Of course this is a top transfer. I’ve heard a lot of good from other players about him,” Poulsen said via Bild.

“Julian did a super job in Hoffenheim. I am looking forward to working under him.

“The takeover of Ralf Rangnick as a coach with us, I have not noticed.

“I had my phone off on vacation, did not find out until the return flight a few days ago.”

At the age of 31, Nagelsmann is one of Europe’s most promising young managers having led Hoffenheim to unlikely Champions League berths in two consecutive seasons.