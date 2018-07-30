Bayern happy despite winless tour to USA

FC Bayern München Chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says the club were pleased with the pre-season tour to the United States of America as it was a valuable training exercise.

The Bavarians took less than a full strength squad to America for the International Champions Cup clashes with Juventus and Manchester City, as senior players who featured in the 2018 World Cup only started training in Munich last week under the guidance of assistant coach Peter Hermann.

With that said, the German champions lost 2-0 to Bianconeri and suffered a 3-2 setback at the hands of the Citizens.

Nonetheless, Rummenigge takes the view that much was gained by head coach Niko Kovac and his side. Speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “It was right to leave them (the World Cup participants) in Munich.

“We were able to train under super conditions and achieved our goals on every level. We had a nice trip here.”

Meanwhile, FCB Board Member for Internationalisation and Strategy, Jorg Wacker, added that the trip potentially opened up new markets for support globally.

He said: “We did the right thing in deciding on two cities. We experienced Philadelphia as a city with German roots and Miami is considered the gateway to South America. We were able to learn a lot here.”