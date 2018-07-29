Martinez expects more of the same from Kovac

FC Bayern München midfielder Javi Martinez is expecting new coach Niko Kovac to pick up where Jupp Heynckes and Carlo Ancelotti left off at the Allianz Arena.

Ancelotti was sacked early last season despite having won the Bundesliga the season before, with Heynckes, his interim replacement, ultimately repeating that feat.

The 29-year-old Spaniard now expects his new boss, who has rejoined the club he once played at from Eintracht Frankfurt, to use similar tactics to his predecessors.

“All the trainers have their own look on different tactics, different concepts. So, yeah, with Niko I think we are going to continue on the same line with Jupp or with Carlo [Ancelotti],” Martinez told ESPN FC.

“We’re going to try to keep the ball, to not concede opportunities to the opposing team. Yeah, I think we are going to play very well with this coach because we are training very well, we are good things. I can’t wait to start the competition.”

👊 Teamwork makes the dream work 💥 Another day of training for the #FCBayern boys in Miami! 🇺🇸💪 #AudiFCBTour #VisitingFriends pic.twitter.com/xaZjFpBkRd — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) July 28, 2018

Bayern have won six successive Bundesliga league titles, with Martinez playing a role in every single one following his move from Athletic Bilbao in 2012. However, he has yet to add to the Champions League title he helped them win in his first season and is hungry for another.

“When you are playing for Bayern Munich, you have to always [intend] to get all the titles possible. First, we want to fight for the Champions League,” he said.

“It’s our dream. I was lucky that I was here in the last Champions League won by Bayern. So, yeah, we want to get it again. It was an amazing feeling. The whole city was behind us. So, yeah, we want it. We want to get it, and we will fight very hard to get it.”