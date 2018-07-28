Bayern’s World Cup stars step up pre-season work

Bayern Munich’s World Cup contingent have stepped up pre-season preparations at the club’s Sabener Strasse training complex.

The stars, which includes Poland striker Robert Lewandowski as well as members of the Germany squad, reported to training on Wednesday for initial assessments. However, conditioning work for 2018/19 is now well underway amongst the group.

The main bulk of the first team squad is currently in the United States of America to take part in the International Champions Cup. Bayern lost their most recent match 2-0 to Juventus and will face Manchester City on Sunday.

Nonetheless, according to Bavarians’ official website, assistant manager Peter Hermann led the practice on Friday in Munich.

The site said: “Supervised by Peter Hermann, the World Cup participants led by club captain Manuel Neuer and newcomer Leon Goretzka completed an intensive programme.

“After a warm-up run in bright sunshine, the returnees first had gymnastics and coordination exercises, before they finally got back on the ball.

“Following some passing exercises in small groups, the Bayern pros ended the session with a modified practice match, attacking two different goals.”

Meanwhile, Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal is stepping up his recovery efforts from a knee injury. The 31-year-old was able to take part in certain parts of the training session on Friday.