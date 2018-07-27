Bremen sign ‘ideal’ player Klaassen

SV Werder Bremen have revealed their delight at signing Davy Klaassen from Everton.

The 25-year-old was bought with high hopes by the Toffees last season after impressing for Ajax over the past few campaigns in the Eredivisie.

He, however, joined a club in turmoil, and after a difficult start in England, failed to establish himself as a Premier League player.

Klaassen will now look to reignite his career in the Bundesliga with Bremen, who were eager to add the Netherlands international to their ranks.

Sporting Director Frank Baumann told the club’s official website: “We are really pleased to have found exactly the player we were looking for.

“Davy is a talented player and also has a lot of experience for his relatively young age. He is the type of player that will help us from day one.”

Head coach Florian Kohlfeldt added: “We have found our ideal midfield player. We have been watching him closely for a long time now and I am thrilled that we have managed to bring him here. Davy is a creative, athletic and aggressive player who is able to control the pace of the game. He will be a focal point of our team.”

And Klaassen concluded: “The interest I received from the club was definitely an important factor in my decision.

“I really wanted to know exactly what they wanted from me. I was convinced to join by the ambition shown by the club. I had a very good feeling after meeting Florian Kohlfeldt and I want to prove that I can make a big impact here. The head coach wants to play a very open and attacking style of football and I am really excited about that.”

Klaassen made a total of 126 appearances for Ajax, scoring 44 goals and winning the league three times but was restricted to just 16 appearances for Everton. He has 16 Dutch caps and four international goals.