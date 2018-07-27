Mainz: Muto close to Toon switch

1. FSV Mainz 05 have confirmed they are closing to finalising the sale of Yoshinori Muto to Newcastle after an agreement was reached in principle between the two clubs.

The Japan international, who made one appearance for his country at the 2018 World Cup, is due for a medical on Tyneside after Die Nullfunfer accepted a £9.5 million offer from the Magpies.

Toon boss Rafael Benitez has targeted a striker after seeing his side manage to find the back of the net just 39 times in 38 Premier League matches last term, with Ayoze Perez top scoring with eight goals.

Muto matched that tally in the Bundesliga, although it took him considerably less games to do, and Benitez seems to be pinning his hopes on the 26-year-old forward this coming season.

“We have had good and constructive discussions with Newcastle United and we have come to an agreement in principle, there are still some key details to clarify, but we are confident that we will soon reach a final transfer decision,” Mainz sporting director Rouven Schroder told his club’s official website.

A statement from the Karnevalsverein added: “Yoshinori Muto will not return to the Bruchweg as planned on Friday after his extended World Cup vacation.

“The Japanese striker is facing a possible move to England in the Premier League. The clubs are, as far as the terms of the contract, largely agreed, however, are around the change still time-consuming formalities to be done.”