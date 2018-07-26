Bayern confirm signing of Alphonso Davies

FC Bayern Munchen Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic believes the signing of forward Alphonso Davies from Vancouver Whitecaps could prove to be a coup for the club.

Bayern snapped up the highly-rated 17-year-old on a deal which runs from 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2023. The Ghana-born Canada international turns 18 on 2 November and is therefore eligible to join thereafter.

Davies’ talent came to prominence in the last three seasons with Vancouver where he was said to have caught a number of teams’ attention including the Bavarians, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool.

However, the German Bundesliga giants won the race for his signature and this is something Salihamidzic is proud of. He told the club’s official website: “Alphonso Davies is a very big talent.

“At the age of 17, he offers a lot of promise for the future. Alphonso already possesses great ability, which is why a lot of top clubs were keen on him.

“I’m delighted he’s chosen FC Bayern. I want to thank everyone who worked on this transfer, especially our scouting and legal departments. It was outstanding teamwork.”

Meanwhile, the player added: “I’m very happy about my transfer to FC Bayern. As a kid, I always dreamed about this moment and now the dream has come true. But now the hard work continues, I have to give everything to make the most of this opportunity.”