Agent: No new Roma talks over Bailey

Leon Bailey’s agent has poured cold water on suggestions that Roma have been in contact over a potential deal for the Bayer 04 Leverkusen youngster.

The Giallorossi held an interest in the 20-year-old winger during his time at Genk, although Leverkusen won the race for his signature in January 2017.

Bailey enjoyed a breakout season at the BayArena in 2017/2018, registering nine goals and six assists in 30 Bundesliga appearances as the club narrowly missed out on UEFA Champions League football.

The Serie A outfit have reportedly turned their gaze back towards the Jamaican after seeing Barcelona hijack their move for Malcom this week.

However, Craig Butler insists he has not spoken to Roma sporting director Monchi on behalf of his client, though he admitted the links are flattering.

“Roma were interested in Leon a couple of years ago, but since then I haven’t heard from the Giallorossi,” Butler told Tele Radio Stereo.

“I spoke with [Roma director Frederic] Massara then. I do not know Monchi, maybe he does not have my number!

“I don’t know if Roma are speaking to some intermediary, but they’d have to talk to me. It wouldn’t be wise not to listen to Roma. Being linked to a great club like Roma is an honour if it were true.”