Allan pens Liverpool deal before Frankfurt loan

Liverpool teenager Allan Rodrigues de Souza has signed a contract extension with the club and will now go on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 21-year-old was signed by the Reds back in August 2015, only two months before the arrival of manager Jurgen Klopp, and will be going out on loan for the fifth time since joining the Premier League club.

The Brazilian has spent time on loan at SJK Seinajoki in Finland, Sint-Truiden in Belgium, Hertha Berlin in Germany, Apollon Limassol in Cyprus, and now Frankfurt.

Allan is a talented central midfielder who has represented Brazil at Under-20 level.

Back in 2015, Klopp saw the youngster train for the first time, and told the club’s official website: “I saw him in training and I thought ‘oh my God, what can we do to keep this boy here and bring him into the line-up?’

“He’s 19 years old, an outstanding talent, a good player with a good attitude, everybody loves him, he’s a nice lad – so that’s really, really good. He’s a smart player… he will be a fixed part of the squad in the future, for sure.”