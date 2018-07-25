Stindl not quite back to full fitness

VfL Borussia Monchengladbach captain Lars Stindl is making progress in his recovery from an ankle ligament injury, but is still not ready to return to full training.

The 29-year-old forward picked up the injury three months ago and is patiently working on regaining full fitness at the club’s training ground.

“I’m happy to have the chance to continue with my programme this week in Tegernsee,” Stindl told the club’s official website.

“Basically it’s all healed and I can push myself again. I still need a bit of time, but a return to fitness training at some point over the next few weeks is a realistic prospect.

“Hopefully I’ll be back in team training in the near future. Everything’s gone to plan so far, and I hope that continues. I’m not putting myself under any pressure, however. I’ll rejoin the team when I’m 100 percent fit.”

The Germany international has been at Monchengladbach since 2015 when he joined from Hannover. He has since made 161 appearances for the club in all competitions and scored 26 goals.