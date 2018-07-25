Nagelsmann: Timing wasn’t right for Real job

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim head coach Julian Nagelsmann has explained that he turned down the Real Madrid job because it wasn’t the right time for him or his family to move.

Nagelsmann is considered one of Europe’s most promising young coaches after impressively overachieving with TSG over the last two seasons.

The 31-year-old took over at the helm in February 2016 and helped the Bundesliga club stave off relegation, before leading them to a stunning fourth-placed finish the following campaign.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY! 🎁#Hoffenheim head coach Julian #Nagelsmann celebrates his 31st birthday today. We wish you all the best, Julian! 🎉 🔵⚪️ #TSG pic.twitter.com/GKjKbZ6Rui — TSG Hoffenheim EN (@achtzehn99_en) July 23, 2018

Nagelsmann took the Sinsheim outfit another step closer to the top last term by finishing third. His exploits put him in contention to take over the reins at the Santiago Bernabeu following Zinedine Zidane’s sudden resignation after Real’s UEFA Champions League triumph in May.

However, Nagelsmann turned down the opportunity and the position was filled by former Spain boss Julen Lopetegui instead. The German will take charge of RB Leipzig for the 2019/20 season.

“It’s not that I didn’t think about the offer,” he told 11 Freunde. “Who would hang the phone on Real Madrid? There is nothing bigger than Real Madrid.

“In terms of my family, it was not the right time to move abroad.”

Nagelsmann added: “If my coaching career evolves reasonably well, I may have another opportunity to take charge of a team in that league.”