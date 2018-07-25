Rummenigge: Boateng could be sold to PSG

FC Bayern München chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has revealed that Jerome Boateng may be on his way to Paris Saint-Germain if a transfer fee can be agreed.

According to Rummenigge, there has been no contact between the two clubs. However, Boateng’s agent is in talks with PSG regarding a possible switch before the new season.

The 62-year-old also stated that the Bundesliga champions would consider selling the experienced centre-back because they have enough depth in the position to carry on without him.

Boateng made only 19 league appearances for Bayern last term. He missed seven top-flight fixtures due to injury and was an unused substitute in seven other games.

“At the moment there is no direct contact between the clubs,” Rummenigge told reporters. “But there is contact between his agents and PSG. We have to wait, if we could find a basis for a transfer.

“Now we have to wait and see whether at the end of the day we find a basis on which we can agree on a transfer. We have to find a transfer fee that would be acceptable for both.

“In principle, we have enough players at this position, even if Jerome leaves.”