Kovac: Bayern closing in on Davies

FC Bayern München head coach Niko Kovac has revealed that Alphonso Davies is close to signing for the Bundesliga champions but nothing is final just yet.

Davies is a highly-rated Canadian teenager who plays his football at Vancouver Whitecaps, and Die Roten have reportedly agreed terms with his club for an initial fee of £10 million.

Kovac is eager to bring the 17-year-old winger to Bavaria, but admits there are many clubs interested, which may still complicate matters for Bayern.

“We are on Davies, but we don’t have any concrete answers at this point, but it looks very good,” Kovac told reporters. “He’s very young, and he’s very talented. Lots of clubs want to have him, but I really hope it’s hours or just a few days.

“He’s very fast, he’s very talented, he’s very good. I believe he has a very big future if he gets the right training.

“Everything has to work out first. The ink is not dry yet. We don’t know exactly what’s going to happen.

“I don’t know exactly what will happen, but he’s a young player, and young players, when they are as good as him, are very expensive because a lot of clubs are interested in him and I’m sure because a lot of clubs are interested in him the price might go up.”