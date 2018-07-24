Coman: No contact with Arsenal

Kingsley Coman is determined to rediscover his best form at FC Bayern Munchen, after dispelling rumours of a move to the Premier League with Arsenal.

The 22-year-old winger earned a permanent transfer to the Bavarian giants in 2017 after impressing during an initial loan spell from Juventus.

Coman made 31 appearances in all competitions for Bayern last term before an ankle injury sustained in February sidelined him for three months.

The France international made his comeback in the DFB-Pokal final against Eintracht Frankfurt as a substitute, although he was left out of Didier Deschamps’ 2018 World Cup-winning squad.

New Gunners head coach Unai Emery is believed to be keen on bringing Coman to the Emirates Stadium as he lacks an out-and-out wideman, but the youngster remains committed to the Bundesliga champions.

Asked whether he saw himself playing for the Reds in 2018/19, the Paris Saint-German youth product said: “Normally, yes.”

To clarify his comment, Coman added: “Normally means normally. I am at Bayern now. I extended my contract for five years, so normally I will stay here. I had no contact [with] Arsenal.

“I have more personal ambitions. In other words, I hope to find the level again I had before my injury.

“We are all there to help the team and of course, there are some who will play more than others. But above all, I will focus on me, give everything to find my level again.

“Inevitably, we always want to play as much as possible. Not only this year, but also last year, and the year before.

“After that, there is a coach and the coach will make his decisions. We must accept it but necessarily, we always want to play as much as possible.”