Hoeness lays into Ozil after quitting Germany

FC Bayern München president Uli Hoeness has spared no punches in his assessment of Mesut Ozil’s performances following his retirement from international football.

The Arsenal playmaker confirmed on Sunday he had called time on his Germany career due to a “feeling of racism and disrespect” back in his homeland.

Ozil was criticised for meeting with Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdogan just before the 2018 World Cup and the situation intensified after Joachim Low’s side crashed out at the group stages as champions.

The 29-year-old midfielder claimed he’d been made a scapegoat for his country’s woeful tournament in Russia, while his commitment to Die Mannschaft had been questioned as a result of his Turkish roots.

Hoeness believes that Ozil is using the incident to divert attention away from his poor performances for the national team in recent years.

“I’m glad that the spook is over. He’s been playing dirt for years,” Hoeness told Sport Bild.

“The last duel he won on the pitch was before the 2014 World Cup. Now he’s hiding himself and his c***py performances behind this photo.

“Whenever we played against Arsenal we played over him because we knew that was the weak point.

“His 35 million followers – that don’t exist in the real world – are convinced he has played sublimely when he completes a cross pass.

“The development in our country is a catastrophe. You have to go back to what it is: sport. And, from a sporting point of view, Ozil had no place in the national team for years.”