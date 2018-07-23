Bayern jet out to USA to face Juve and Man City

FC Bayern München head coach Niko Kovac is taking a 25-man squad to the USA to face Juventus and Manchester City in the International Champions Cup.

The champions of Germany jetted out to America on Monday morning to take part in the popular pre-season tournament, although they’re not sending a full-strength squad to take on the Bianconeri and the Citizens.

The Bayern contingent of players who took part in the recently concluded 2018 World Cup in Russia are still on holiday, while central midfielder Arturo Vidal has not traveled as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

However, fans of the ICC can still look forward to seeing the likes of Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry and Javi Martinez displaying their talents.

The Bundesliga club’s official website said the regular first-team stars are to be supported by a host of younger players from their youth development ranks.

Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez is set to join the Bavarian giants in Miami for the clash against City this weekend at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida, however, will not feature due to a lack of training.