Klopp hails ‘fantastic’ Pulisic

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised the talents of Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic after the Reds lost 3-1 to the BVB on Sunday.

Pulisic netted a brace for the Bundesliga outfit in Charlotte on Sunday as they beat last season’s UEFA Champions League finalists in the International Champions Cup.

Klopp, who managed Dortmund between 2008 and 2015, praised the USA international after his match-winning performance and stated that America need a few more like him.

The German tactician told the press after the pre-season friendly: “I didn’t see anything new, just that he’s a bit older and has new tattoos!

“He’s a fantastic skilled boy, and it’s not a surprise to see. He’s a smart player, and unfortunately the USA needs more of these players. He alone cannot do it all.

“Don’t put too much pressure on the boy, hopefully you can have a few more of them and then play very successful soccer in the future. If Belgium and Iceland can go to a World Cup then so can the USA. I think he’ll be fine.”