Kovac confident of keeping Boateng

New FC Bayern Munchen head coach Niko Kovac isn’t concerned about rumours linking Jerome Boateng with a switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Germany international suggested in May that he was ready to move abroad again after seven trophy-laden seasons at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge added fuel to the fire last month by stating that the champions of Germany were willing to entertain offers for Boateng.

However, Kovac expects the 29-year-old to stay put amid speculation that Thomas Tuchel has made him a priority signing in central defence since replacing Unai Emery at the PSG helm.

“I know Jerome quite well and I’m confident that he will stay with Bayern,” the former Reds midfielder told reporters.

“I know that Thomas is still looking for one or two good players, maybe he will look at us, but it will not be easy to get our players.”