Sancho: I had a point to prove to Man City

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho has admitted that he felt he had a point to prove to former club Manchester City in the Bundesliga side’s 1-0 International Champions Cup victory.

Sancho replaced Jacob Bruun Larsen in the 46th minute of Saturday’s clash, which was decided by Mario Gotze’s 28th minute penalty.

The 18-year-old joined the German club last year for a fee reportedly in the region of 10 million pounds. He did not part ways with City on the most amicable of terms, reportedly avoiding training in order to force a transfer.

“It was nice to see my old team-mates,” he said after Dortmund’s win over Pep Guardiola’s side.

“I’m happy that we won and happy to play against my old club. I had a point to prove and I think I did well in the game. Hopefully, it carries on through the season.

“I’m very motivated for the season, very excited. We have a special team.”

Sancho made 12 Bundesliga appearances in his first season at Dortmund, and with new coach Lucien Favre having described him as a player with “exceptional potential”, he will be hoping to improve on that tally in 2018/19.