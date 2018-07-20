Kovac outlines his plans to prepare Bayern for 2018/19

FC Bayern München coach Niko Kovac says tactical flexibility is a major part of his preferred playing philosophy as well as being effective from set-pieces.

Kovac, who was appointed to lead the Bavarians at the end of 207/18 following Jupp Heynckes’ retirement, has been in charge of the Bundesliga champions for just under a month.

The 46-year-old Croatian also highlighted the importance of pre-season conditioning, while outlining the key components of his philosophy.

Speaking to Bayern’s official website, he said: “Pre-season is pre-season. You just have to get through it. We have a whole season to get through.

“Football has become more varied, and we have to be able to react to that. You can quickly change from a back three to a back four, so we want to be flexible.

“[We want to] work on patterns in training that can always be repeated in games. Set-pieces are always hugely valuable. They can turn a game, which is why practicing them helps.”

Bayern’s preparation for the upcoming campaign will continue when they take on French champions Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday in the International Champions Cup.