Gotze: Germany’s failures won’t affect Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund playmaker Mario Gotze doesn’t believe Germany’s poor World Cup campaign will have any impact on the Bundesliga teams.

Germany went into the 2018 World Cup as defending champions and one of the favourites to lift the trophy, but they were humbled in Group G and could only manage a third-place finish, which saw them go home before the start of the knockout stage.

“[The World Cup and the Bundesliga] are two very different, distinct competitions,” Gotze told a news conference, “so I don’t think there will be any kind of carryover, any hangover in the Bundesliga.

“Every player wants to be part of the World Cup. I am just accepting that didn’t take place, and I enjoyed having a longer break because of that.”

Gotze has struggled with injuries in recent years and is hoping to see out the 2018/19 campaign without picking up another one. He has enjoyed the pre-season preparations thus far and is feeling optimistic about the upcoming season.

“I wasn’t able to make it through the whole season the past few years,” he added. “This is the first time I’m really looking forward to being there from the beginning and participating in training sessions with the full team.

“It’s a great possibility to start this way and start really strong.”