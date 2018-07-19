Kovac hoping to keep Lewandowski

New FC Bayern Munchen manager Niko Kovac says he is delighted to have so many top players at the club and is eager to hold on to the likes of Robert Lewandowski.

CLICK HERE for Transfer Buzz news and updates

Kovac took over the reins at the Allianz Arena on July 1, following Jupp Heynckes’ retirement, and addressed his first press conference at the helm this week.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt head coach has taken over a star-studded side that won six consecutive Bundesliga titles, and he is aiming to keep the core of the team together.

Bayern’s star striker Lewandowski has been linked with a move away from Bavaria for months, but Kovac remains hopeful that the Poland international will stay.

“Bayern Munich has a very strong squad, everyone’s a class player,” Kovac told the press.

“I do want to keep the players here, but obviously I know things can happen in the transfer market. Currently, there’s nothing to report.

“I was on the phone with Lewandowski and told him my opinion. I’m looking forward to working with him. He’s a world-class striker who has achieved a lot at this club [and] in the future will continue to perform that way.”