Pulisic unfazed by transfer rumours

Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic insists he doesn’t pay attention to transfer speculation and is fully focused on having a good pre-season.

Pulisic is one of the Dortmund’s prized assets, having already made 70 Bundesliga and 15 UEFA Champions League appearances for the club despite being only 19 years old.

The American’s talents continue to inspire transfer rumours linking him with moves to top European clubs, but he has made it clear he is focusing all of his effort into being successful at Dortmund.

“I don’t pay much attention to [the rumours],” Pulisic told Ruhr Nachrichten. “Right now, I’m very focused on Borussia Dortmund and having a great preseason so that I can earn minutes on the field this season — that’s all I’m focused on right now.

“I want to continue to be as much of a part of the team as I can, I want to be on the field as much as I can, so I have to earn my position. I just want to continue to get better and score more goals and provide more assists.”

As part of their pre-season preparations, Dortmund will compete in the International Champions Cup in the USA. They will face Manchester City, Liverpool, and Benfica. The game against Benfica will be played in Pulisic’s home state of Pennsylvania.

“I’m excited to play in Pittsburgh, in Pennsylvania. A lot of my family will be there, so I’m excited for them to see my club team since a lot of them don’t get to come [to Dortmund],” Pulisic added.

“I think they are all going to be really good games. First, playing some Premier League competition and then Benfica will also be a good game. I’m excited for all of them.”