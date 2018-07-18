Coman hopes to rediscover his form

FC Bayern München winger Kingsley Coman is determined to return to the level he was playing at before suffering an ankle ligament tear.

Coman picked up the injury on February 24 in a game against Hertha Berlin. He recovered in time to play in the DFB-Pokal final on May 19, but he still missed out on France’s triumphant 2018 World Cup campaign as coach Didier Deschamps was unconvinced he was fully fit.

Now the 22-year-old is working hard to rediscover the form he enjoyed before the injury to hopefully impress new Bayern manager Niko Kovac.

“Of course, on a personal note, I’m hoping to reach the level I was playing at before my injury,” he told SPORTBILD. “We’re working really hard with the new coach. He’s disciplined and meticulous.

“We have a good mix of experienced players like Robben, Ribery, Neuer, Hummels or Lewandowksi and young players like Serge Gnabry. We do not have to hide from anyone.”