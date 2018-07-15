Rode delighted to be back for Dortmund

Sebastian Rode is ‘tremendously happy’ to have finally returned to action with Borussia Dortmund in a 1-0 friendly win.

The 27-year-old former Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Bayern Munchen midfielder had been side-lined with a groin injury and spent nearly a year in recovery.

But speaking after the 1-0 victory against Austria Vienna, Rode said he couldn’t be happier.

Speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “I’m tremendously happy to have finally got some minutes under my belt again after almost a year out injured.

“It was a tough test at the end of a strenuous week: Austria Vienna are further into their pre-season than us and were livelier. But I think we did well; it was a good test for us – and for me too.

“The groin is holding up. That makes me unbelievably happy!”

Head coach Lucien Favre added: “It was okay. It was a friendly with two different teams and with lots of young players.

“There’s obviously a lot we still need to do – and it’s still way too early to draw conclusions about the team.

“We had lots of clear goalscoring chances, especially in the opening half. Ahead of our trip to the USA we have another training session tomorrow, which will be followed by four sessions in Dortmund on Monday and Tuesday.”