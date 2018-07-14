Robben: Bayern want to achieve the maximum

FC Bayern München’s veteran winger Arjen Robben says the club are putting every effort into pre-season training as they want to enjoy big success in the 2018/19 campaign.

Robben, who is entering his 10th season with the Bundesliga champions, believes the players in the side are never happy with their achievements and always want further silverware.

In 2017/18 the 34-year-old helped the Bavarians claim another league title with ease although they did miss out in the UEFA Champions League, losing out in the semi-finals to eventual winners Real Madrid.

As such, the former Netherlands international says the players are putting in the work to ensure they can compete strongly in all competitions in the upcoming season.

Speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “When I train, I’m only training for myself. Not for the coach or for whoever. You have to be fit. You can only achieve a lot if you’re fit, so you have to put all your energy into it.

“If you want to achieve something in life and in football, you have to work very hard and not get comfortable too soon. It’s important that you build up a bit at the start. You need a good foundation, a good basis.

“At the moment it’s working very well. We’re working hard but I think that’s exactly what we need in order to be properly fit for the season. That’s why pre-season is so important. You have to work hard.

“The expectation is clear, not just for me but all of us, we want to achieve the maximum, we want to win trophies. We want to win at least one more trophy than last season.

“The pattern of the day is just eat, train, eat, sleep, train, sleep, train, eat, drink. Nothing else.”