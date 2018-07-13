Vidal boost for Bayern

Arturo Vidal has returned to FC Bayern München training following successful knee surgery.

The 31-year-old Chile international was injured early on in 2018, suffering the blow in the first leg of Bayern’s Champions League quarter-final win over Sevilla, and underwent an operation in April.

Running for the first time since his knee operation in April 😃 Welcome back, @kingarturo23 👑 #packmas pic.twitter.com/X6Iq6ST7jo — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) July 12, 2018

Vidal was able to perform some light training with his Bundesliga teammates at an open session at the club’s training ground headed by assistant coach Robert Kovac as head coach Niko Kovac suffered a ‘slight stomach upset’.

A brief statement from the German club read: “Arturo Vidal turned in a few laps on the grass for the first time after his knee surgery in April.

“His team-mate Rafinha performed a running session and a few fitness exercises after the demanding programme over the last few days.

“David Alaba underwent the obligatory fitness checks in the performance centre while his colleagues worked up a sweat.”