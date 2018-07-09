Rangnick to keep seat warm for Nagelsmann

RB Leipzig have announced that Ralf Rangnick will return to the helm for the new season following the departure of Ralph Hasenhuttl in May.

Hasenhuttl parted ways with the Bulls despite having a year left on his contract, and they pulled off a coup a month later by announcing that Julian Nagelsmann would take over the reins at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

#Rangnick with a transfer update: "I think 3 more signings is realistic. We're still in talks over @Alookman_ – we want him back and he wants to come. We're also looking at something in central midfield, whether that's a no. 6, 8 or 10." #DieRotenBullen pic.twitter.com/TVK4KTCvCz — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) 9 July 2018

However, that left the Saxony outfit without a head coach for the upcoming season, although Jesse Marsch was expected to fill the post after he quit New York Red Bulls last week.

But Marsch has instead been confirmed as Rangnick’s assistant and will remain a part of the coaching staff when Nagelsmann takes charge.

Rangnick will combine his role as sporting director with the first-team duties once more, as he did in 2015/16 when Leipzig won promotion to the Bundesliga.