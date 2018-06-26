Friedl intends to see out Werder loan

Bayern Munich youngster Marco Friedl insists he wants to remain at Werder Bremen for the duration of his 18-month loan deal.

The 20-year-old left-back linked up with Florian Kohfeldt’s side in January for the remainder of the 2017/18 campaign and the following season.

Friedl made an impression in his nine Bundesliga appearances for the River Islanders, leading to suggestions that the Reds were looking to cut short his loan spell with their league rivals.

However, the Austria Under-21 international has revealed that he discussed the situation with Bayern, informing them of his desire to stay at the Weserstadion next term.

“I spoke openly with Bayern about what’s best for all sides,” Friedl told Bild.

“I made it clear that I want to fulfil my loan contract with Werder. I’ll almost certainly stay until 2019.”