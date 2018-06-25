Zorc: Dortmund struggling to fill striker position

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc admits it will be a difficult challenge to sign a top quality striker in the off-season due to unrealistic transfer fees.

The BVB sold their star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Premier League outfit Arsenal in January, for a reported 56 million pounds, and are now in the hunt to vill the void left by the Gabon international.

However, Zorc admits finding a replacement is easier said than done, considering the market value of world class strikers.

“Of course, we have candidates in mind. But the position of centre forward is currently the most difficult to fill in European top football,” he said in an interview with Spark Media Group.

“That’s why we’ve resisted selling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for a very long time because he has guaranteed us goals.

“At the moment, I have the impression that the transfer market – not only in the case of strikers – is a bit out of touch with reality.

“We have to act with caution and not do crazy things. Especially as we have players in our squad who also have this position in their portfolio and promise a degree of certainty – like Maximilian Philipp, for example.”