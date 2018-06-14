Rummenigge: Lewandowski likely to stay put

FC Bayern München CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says he is confident that prolific striker Robert Lewandowski will remain at the club next season.

Lewandowski, who was the Bundesliga’s leading scorer in the previous campaign with 29 goals, has been persistently linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Nonetheless, Rummenigge insists the Poland international is likely to stay put after nothing came of meetings with Los Blancos officials.

The 62-year-old met the Real board earlier this year when Bayern were beaten 4-3 by the Spanish giants over two legs in a UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

“I said weeks ago that I am taking bets on Lewandowski staying and I am still taking them today,” Rummenigge told reporters.

The two boards had lunch together at both games and Lewandowski wasn’t a topic of conversation at either of the meals.

“In the past, we had a player that (Madrid president Florentino Perez) was highly interested in. But we closed the door on that, and from this episode, I know that he would be open about it,” he continued.

“It wouldn’t interest us anyway even if he did ask about Lewandowski. We as a club made a firm decision and that still applies.”