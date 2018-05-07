Malcom may still be a target for Bayern

Bordeaux president Stephane Martin says Malcom should be optimistic about potentially signing for FC Bayern Munchen, despite the Bundesliga champions claiming they’re not interested.

Malcom has been linked with a move to the Allianz Arena as a possible replacement for veteran winger Arjen Robben, but Bayern manager Jupp Heynckes recently stated they are not chasing his signature.

However, Martin insists a transfer in the off-season remains possible and that the 21-year-old winger shouldn’t give up on his Bavarian dream.

Speaking alongside Malcom in a joint-interview with Bild, Martin said: “A denial (from Bayern) at this time means little. First, I think it would not be the right message to the existing players.

“Second, you would inform other clubs very early on his future plans. Malcom can still dream of Bayern.”

When asked about the Bordeaux supremo’s comments, the Brazilian replied: “I agree with Mr. Martin.”