Dortmund leapfrog Leverkusen

Borussia Dortmund cruised to a 4-0 win over Bayer 04 Leverkusen in their Bundesliga battle for the top four at Signal-Iduna-Park on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund 4 Bayer Leverkusen 0

Sancho on target on 13′

Reus adds a second on 55′

Philipp scores on 63′

Reus nets again on 79′

Match summary

Jadon Sancho became the youngest Englishman to score in the Bundesliga after opening the scoring in the first half.

Marco Reus was on target in the second half before Sancho laid on for Maximilian Philip and set up Reus for his second of the night late on.

Full report

Dortmund was on the attack from the off through Mario Gotze whose early shot on target deflected wide.

Sancho then found himself one-on-one with Ramazan Ozcan, but could not fire past the Bayer goalkeeper, before opening the scoring on 13 minutes, with a curled shot, after being played in by Christian Pulisic.

Sancho looked to play in Pulisic moments later but Benjamin Henrichs did well to block the shot.

Reus was then denied by Ozcan from the penalty spot after Pulisic was fouled by Panagiotis Retsos.

Dortmund was in control after the break as well and Kai Havertz stopped Gotze from scoring with his save off the goalline, ahead of a well-taken strike from Reus, who slotted home after being played in by Gotze.

Sancho then brought down a long ball from Manuel Akanji and found Philipp with an excellent cross that he slotted home from close range as Dortmund took full control of this tie.

Reus rounded off the result with a neat headed finish from a super ball from the youngster Sancho for a resounding result to move above Leverkusen into third on the Bundesliga standings.