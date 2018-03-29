The top five matches in Der Klassiker history

With another blockbuster clash between FC Bayern München and Borussia Dortmund almost upon us, we take a look at the five greatest Der Klassiker matches.

5. Dortmund 4-4 Bayern – 1982/83

If you were a Bundesliga fan in the 80s, you probably haven’t forgotten this classic clash.

The first half saw Dieter Hoeneß open the scoring for the visitors early on, only for Marcel Raducanu to level things with a free-kick.

In the second half, Bayern retook the lead through Udo Horsmann, but Dortmund again had the answer in the form of Raducanu.

Klaus Augenthaler then put Bayern in front for a third time, prompting three minutes of absolute madness.

Manfred Burgsmüller equalised for Dortmund, shortly before Erdal Keser produced a superb solo effort to put them in front on 81 minutes. Seconds later, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge had the final say. The striker turned CEO pounced on a defensive error to score the game’s eighth goal and ensure it finished all square.

4. Dortmund 1-0 Bayern – 2011/12

How does a game that featured only one goal become a classic? Just ask Jurgen Klopp.

The Liverpool boss was in charge of Dortmund at the time, and his “heavy metal” approach to football had turned the side into formidable foes.

Having won the 2010/11 Bundesliga title, they stood on the brink of repeating the feat the following season, leading Bayern by three points with five games to go. They desperately needed to hold their great rivals at bay in this match, however, and Klopp’s men did not disappoint.

Relying on none other than current Bayern star Robert Lewandowski, Dortmund scored the decisive goal in the 77th minute after the Pole cheekily deflected an edge-of-the-box-effort from Kevin Großkreutz with his heel.

There was more drama to come, however, when Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller brought down Arjen Robben in the box with four minutes to go.

But Weidenfeller made good on his mistake and saved the penalty. Dortmund won the match, and clinched their second successive Bundesliga crown shortly after.

3. Bayern 2-1 Dortmund – 2014/15

Bayern were always formidable under Pep Guardiola, as this match illustrates all too clearly.

Behind on the scoreboard after Marco Reus opened the scoring for Dortmund by heading in a cross from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the hosts came out all guns blazing in the second half.

Weidenfeller was equal to almost everything Bayern threw at him, but the Bavarians eventually found the breakthrough via the boot of Lewandowski, who had already made the switch to his current home.

A draw looked the likely outcome but all Bayern’s good work was undone when Neven Subotic pulled Franck Ribery inside the box.

Up stepped Robben, who made no mistake from the spot to consign Dortmund to a defeat that saw them finish the matchday in the relegation zone.

Incredibly, they would soon find themselves bottom of the table, and only a titanic effort from Klopp’s men in the new year helped avert a relegation disaster. They ended up finishing a respectable seventh in the standings, and also reached the DFB Cup final.

It turned out to be Klopp’s last hurrah for Dortmund, however, as he resigned to take up a new challenge in the Premier League with Liverpool.

2. Dortmund 5-2 Bayern – DFB Cup Final, 2011/12

We’ve already discussed the thriller that helped decide the Bundesliga title in 2012, but just a week after the league ended, both teams took to the field at Berlin’s Olympiastadion for a winner-take-all rematch.

Dortmund were eyeing the chance to capture their first ever domestic double, but even they could hardly imagine how emphatic their victory would turn out to be.

Shinji Kagawa opened the scoring in the third minute before Robben equalised from the penalty spot.

Mats Hummels then struck as Dortmund retook the lead, and that man Lewandowski was on hand to make it 3-1 at half-time after nutmegging Neuer with a close-range shot.

Bayern needed a response, but they were about to find themselves on the receiving end of a resounding and punishing defeat, masterminded by that man Lewandowski.

The deadly striker made it 4-1 with 30 minutes to go, and even though Ribery reduced the deficit with an impressive solo effort, Lewandowski headed past Neuer to score a hat-trick and make it 5-2 at the final whistle.

1. Bayern 2-1 Dortmund – UEFA Champions League Final, 2012/13

It is a testament to the strength of the Bundesliga – and German football in general – that the 2012/13 Champions League final turned into yet another Der Klassiker.

The season had already seen a dominant Bayern side – led by current boss Jupp Heynckes – finish 25 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, but the ultimate prize lay in wait at Wembley Stadium.

The two sides had eliminated Real Madrid and Barcelona in the semi-finals, setting the stage for the first ever all-German continental final.

What followed was a tense and electric affair which only saw the deadlock broken on the hour mark when Mario Mandzukic opened the scoring for Bayern.

But just eight minutes later Klopp’s men were given a lifeline when Bayern conceded a penalty, allowing Ilkay Gundogan to step up and equalise from the spot.

The match seemed destined for extra time when Robben suddenly powered into Dortmund’s box and beat Weidenfeller to secure a famous victory.

A few days later, Bayern secured a historic treble with a win over Stuttgart in the DFB Cup final.