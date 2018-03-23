Goretzka: Bayern move is right for me

FC Schalke 04 midfielder Leon Goretzka believes joining FC Bayern München at the end of the season will help him get out of his comfort zone.

The 23-year-old confirmed in January that he has agreed terms with Die Roten to join them on a free transfer at the end of the season, when his Schalke contract expires.

The Royal Blues' fans were up in arms about the decision, but Goretzka is convinced it is the correct move for him at this stage of his career.

"I've come to the conclusion that this is the right step now," he told Funke Sport.

"I felt like I had to get out of my comfort zone to develop.

"The Champions League also plays a big role in my decision. Bayern start with different expectations in the Champions League, with Schalke we are always focusing on surviving the group stages.

"It was a long decision-making process, I spent a lot of time on it, and I was well prepared for the situation."