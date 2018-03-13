Origi unhappy but focused on Wolfsburg

VfL Wolfsburg striker Divock Origi is unhappy with his current situation at the Bundesliga club, according to his father and advisor, Mike Origi.

The 22-year-old is on loan at the relegation-threatened Wolfsburg from Premier League side Liverpool, and has recently experienced a dip in form which resulted in him being substituted before half-time in the 3-0 defeat to TSG 1899 Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Origi’s spell at the Volkswagen Arena started well, with four goals in his first nine appearances, but he has only scored once in his last 14 games and has consequently become unsettled.

“He was very disappointed after the game,” his dad told Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitung after the Belgium international came off in the 42nd minute against Hoffenheim.

“But the coach is the boss, he is subordinated to. Divock wants to offer himself again in every training session for a starting place. He is not happy with this situation and will push himself again.

“Divock is focused 100% on Wolfsburg and wants to help the club in the relegation battle. Contact with Liverpool and coach Jurgen Klopp has not been around for a while because my son just wants to focus on Wolfsburg.

“Divock came to Wolfsburg to become a better player. And he has become one in my eyes. We will get together after the season with all involved and discuss the further career.”