Berlin shut Bayern out in Munich

Hertha Berlin put in a valiant performance to hold FC Bayern München to a 0-0 draw in Saturday’s Bundesliga clash at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich 0 Hertha Berlin 0

Jarstein stars for Hertha

Bayern denied 10th straight win

Match Summary

Bayern lacked ideas against a resolute Hertha side in which goalkeeper Rune Jarstein starred for the visitors, denying Robert Lewandowski on numerous occasions to set the tone for their performance

Full Report

The opening few minutes saw both sides register early attempts, with Robert Lewandowski sending an early header on target that was saved by goalkeeper Jarstein in just the fifth minute before Niklas Stark gave Bayern a scare with a header just wide from Vladimir Darida’s cross.

Javi Martinez almost put Bayern ahead in the 14th minute when he met Arjen Robben’s cross in towards the back post, but Jordan Torunarigha cleared off the line to deny them an early lead.

Soon afterwards Lewandowski was given another sight of goal when Thomas Muller slipped the ball through for him, but Jarstein was once again there with the block and Torunarigha cleared up the loose ends.

A minute later and the visitors had a chance at the other end, with Darida striding forward and letting loose with a fearsome drive at goal that Sven Ulreich needed to dive at to keep out of the bottom corner.

Franck Ribery missed the best chance of the first half in the 36th minute after Lewandowski and Robben combined for the latter to pick out Ribery, but with just the goalkeeper to beat the veteran France international missed the target.

Lewandowski had one more chance before the break but was again denied by Jarstein as half-time arrived without a goal.

Soon after the restart, Bayern resumed their assault at the Hertha goal. David Alaba forced Jarstein into a save from a free kick, Lewandowski headed wide from Rafinha’s cross, and the Polish No.9 was then again denied by the Slovakian goalkeeper after beating Torunarigha to Ribery’s through-ball.

By the hour mark it was business as usual, with Jarstein and his defenders dealing with a couple of Lewandowski strikes while Mathew Leckie set up Peter Pekarík for a shot at the other end, but after cutting inside he fired well over the bar.

The closing stages found Bayern lacking ideas. That prompted manager Jupp Heynckes to make changes, Kingsley Coman replacing Ribery, Sandro Wagner coming on for Muller, and Thiago Alcantara replacing Arturo Vidal. Hertha also made changes, Alexander Esswein replacing Davie Selke and Ondrej Duda coming on for Salomon Kalou.

Bayern’s attacks continued into added time when Jarstein had to make a final save to deny Robben from winning the game from a free-kick after Plattenhardt fouled Lewandowski on the edge of the box.