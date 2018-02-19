Lewandowski not distracted by Real rumours

FC Bayern München striker Robert Lewandowski insists he won’t allow the rumours linking him with a move to Real Madrid to distract him from his job.

The Poland international is contracted to Die Roten until the end of the 2020/21 season, but is reportedly a transfer target for Los Blancos, who are seemingly eager to add him to their roster in the off-season.

However, Lewandowski is determined to remain focused on the task at hand with Bayern, where he has bagged a staggering 27 goals in only 32 games across all competitions.

“At the moment I do not worry about it,” he told Kicker. “If I was to think about this speculation as a Bayern player, it would not be good for me because I would not be focused on my job here.

“I’m a Bayern player and I want to give everything here first.”